Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 4 - Preseason Week 1: Saints vs. Texans Preview

On this week's episode of the Bayou Blitz Podcast, hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' first preseason test against the Houston Texans, discuss players to watch, and select which roster bubble players need to come up big on Saturday night. The duo also discusses the biggest news out from week 2 of Saints training camp, including Jameis Winston's injury.

