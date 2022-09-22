Skip to main content

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep 10 - Saints Offense Drops Ball in Week 2 / Saints vs Panthers Preview

Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan recap Sunday's Buccaneers vs Saints debacle and preview the New Orleans Saints Week 3 matchup in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bayou Blitz Podcast Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan detail the New Orleans Saints' Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore's scuffle, and preview the Black and Gold's Week 3 matchup in Charlotte, NC against another NFC South foe, the Carolina Panthers.

Watch the Full Episode Here:

Want More Bayou Blitz?

CLICK HERE to join the Bayou Blitz Facebook Group

Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan

Be sure to subscribe to the Bayou Blitz's weekly live show airing Wednesday nights at 9pm est on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

Also, keep up with the latest news on Saints game day with The Bayou Blitz Podcast's Pre-Game and Halftime show, streaming live for each regular season game the Black and Gold play this season.

Read More Saints News

USATSI_16786738_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Run Defense vs. Panthers Rushing Attack

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19027873_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: Week 3

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17444817_168388561_lowres-1
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Absent Pass Rush Needs to Come Alive Against Panthers

By Bob Rose
payton-turner-saints-at-panthers-by-william-e-anthony
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Panthers: First Look at Week 3's Matchup

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19074127_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

From the Press Box: Saints' 3rd-Down Woes Contribute to First-Half Offensive Struggles

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19073878_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Week 2 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19073788_168388561_lowres
News

Bucs' Mike Evans Suspended for One Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19073840_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Lattimore, Evans Facing Possible Suspensions

By John Hendrix