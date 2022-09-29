The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep 11 - What is Wrong with the Saints Offense?
Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan examine what the Saints need to do to get back on the winning track and preview this Sunday's London matchup against the Vikings.
The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan examine what the Saints need to do to get back on the winning track and preview this Sunday's London matchup against the Vikings.
Watch the Full Episode Here:
