The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep. 5 - Preseason Week 1: Saints vs. Texans Recap

Bayou Blitz Podcast Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan recap the New Orleans Saints Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans.

On this week's episode of the Bayou Blitz Podcast, hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints' first preseason test against the Houston Texans, discuss players who stood out, and select which roster bubble players need to come up big against the Green Bay Packers. The duo also discusses the biggest news out from week 3 of Saints training camp, including Chris Olave's standout day.

Watch the full episode below:

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

