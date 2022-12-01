Skip to main content

The Bayou Blitz Podcast: Saints vs Buccaneers Preview

Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by the Buc What Ya Heard podcast to discuss the Saints vs Buccaneers matchup on Monday Night Football.

Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan are joined by the Buc What Ya Heard podcast to discuss the Saints vs Buccaneers matchup on Monday Night Football.

Want More Bayou Blitz?

CLICK HERE to join the Bayou Blitz Facebook Group

Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan

Be sure to subscribe to the Bayou Blitz's weekly live show airing Wednesday nights at 9pm est on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

Also, keep up with the latest news on Saints game day with The Bayou Blitz Podcast's Pre-Game and Halftime show, streaming live for each regular season game the Black and Gold play this season.

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Kenny Young
News

Saints Transactions: Practice Squad Moves | Nov. 29

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_17388207_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints-Buccaneers Could Hasten End for Some on Losing Side

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19516163_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints' Chris Olave Eyeing Historic Rookie Season

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19516729_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Week 12 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19516327_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Positions the Saints Need to Address in 2023

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19516176_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Blanked by 49ers: By The Numbers

By Brendan Boylan
Chris Olave
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Playoff Hopes Are Alive and Kicking, Here's How!

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19073847_168388561_lowres-1
Editorial / Opinion

Woeful NFC South Keeps Saints in Contention

By Bob Rose