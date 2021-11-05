Who Dat Discussion: Episode 283 - Michael Thomas to Miss All of 2021 Season

Episode 283: Host Brendan Boylan is joined by Mervin Walls of Black and Gold Hour Podcast to discuss WR Michael Thomas missing all of the 2021 season after a setback to his ankle.

This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.

Follow the Podcast on Twitter @TheWhoDatDis

Follow Host Brendan Boylan (@btboylan) on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Saints News Network at Si.com/Nfl/Saints

Subscribe to Who Dat Discussion on iTunes, Sticher, TuneIn, Audible, and Spotify.

To advertise on this show, please visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheWhoDatDiscussion

Follow other Podcasts Hosted by SNN Writers

Bleav in Saints hosted by John Hendrix and Terrance Copper

Bayou Blitz hosted by Bob Rose and Kyle T. Mosley

Read More Saints News