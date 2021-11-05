Publish date:
PODCAST: Who Dat Discussion Episode 283 - Michael Thomas to Miss All of 2021 Season
Episode 283: Host Brendan Boylan is joined by Mervin Walls of Black and Gold Hour Podcast to discuss WR Michael Thomas missing all of the 2021 season after a setback to his ankle.
This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.
