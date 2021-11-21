PODCAST: Who Dat Discussion: Saints vs Eagles Preview | Who is to Blame for the Saints Skid?

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Who Dat Discussion Podcast: Episode 285 - Saints vs Eagles Preview | Who is to Blame for the Saints Skid?

    Episode 285: Brendan Boylan and Andrew Gullotta discuss the New Orleans Saints' two-game skid, injuries and look ahead to Saints vs Eagles in Week 11.
    This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.

