    • December 2, 2021
    Who Dat Discussion Podcast: Episode 286 - It's Taysom Time, Again | Recap of Bills vs Saints

    Brendan Boylan discusses the Saints mid-season QB change by electing to start Taysom Hill against Dallas and is joined by Millz of the Overdue Bills Podcast to breakdown the Saints' Thanksgiving loss to the Bills.
    This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.

