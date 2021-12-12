Who Dat Discussion Podcast: Episode 287 - Saints vs Jets | 3 Things to Watch

Episode 287: Host Brendan Boylan shares his three things to watch in the New Orleans Saints Week 14 matchup with the New York Jets.

This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.

Follow the Podcast on Twitter @TheWhoDatDis

Follow Host Brendan Boylan (@btboylan) on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Saints News Network at Si.com/Nfl/Saints

Subscribe to Who Dat Discussion on iTunes, Sticher, TuneIn, Audible, and Spotify.

To advertise on this show, please visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheWhoDatDiscussion

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Read More Saints News Coverage