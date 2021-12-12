Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Who Dat Discussion Podcast: Episode 287 - Saints vs Jets | 3 Things to Watch

    Episode 287: Host Brendan Boylan shares his three things to watch in the New Orleans Saints Week 14 matchup with the New York Jets.
    This NFL season I have taken over as the host Who Dat Discussion Podcast, powered by AC Sports. Throughout the year I will be joined by a flurry of guests and analysts to discuss the New Orleans Saints 2020-21 season and other NFL topics.

