Saints Fan-Favorite Eyeing Unlikely Free Agent Prize
It sounds like the market for a former member of the New Orleans Saints is starting to heat up with just a few weeks to go until 2025 National Football League season kicks off.
New Orleans decided to shake up its running back room to to try to add some depth this offseason. That's shown especially through adding guys like Cam Akers or drafting Devin Neal. It's been a busy few months and it's about to
The Saints have made changes in the running back room this offseason, though, that didn't inclue adding pieces.
Saints opted to move on from fan-favorite; Will he sign with Dolphins?
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that former Saints running back Jamaal Williams is out there for the taking and is reportedly visiting the Miami Dolphins.
"Dolphins are working out free-agent running back Jamaal Williams today," Schefter said.
This comes in the wake of the Williams recently visiting with the Chicago Bears
"Former Lions running back Jamaal Williams worked out today for the Chicago Bears," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.
Williams spent the last two years in New Orleans but is out there on the open market after the Saints opted to go in a different direction this offseason. Williams is a talented player, but has just one season with over 1,000 yards under belt. Over his last two years in New Orleans, Williams had just 470 rushing yards and he also had just two rushing touchdowns. In comparison, Williams racked up over 1,000 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022.
Losing Williams at this time in 2025 was certainly tough, but, the Saints have depth behind him and should find a way to make it close when the real, live sports games. Preseason is here and the Saints are going to have to make some tough decisions. If the Saints don't