1 Eagles Star Who Should Follow Kellen Moore To Saints
The New Orleans Saints have been pretty active in free agency to this point and reportedly are trying to get another star.
New Orleans clearly has shown no signs of mailing it in for the 2025 season. The Saints won five games in 2024 but seem confident in this roster to turn things around in 2025. New Orleans reportedly is in the mix for Cooper Kupp, although it's unclear how that sweepstakes will turn out.
With Kellen Moore as the team's head coach, it's not hard to wonder if he could bring any players he spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles to town. The Saints already have signed one former member of the Eagles in Jack Stoll.
One guy who should be on the Saints' radar right now is Eagles star offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. The Eagles just had arguably the best rushing season by a team in National Football League history. Becton's play is a big reason why the offensive line was as good as it was.
He's still available on the open market right now and is projected to land a four-year deal worth over $40 million by Spotrac.
The Saints have done a great job restructuring deals to open up cap space. Becton is a guy who was in Moore's offense for a year and helped to revitalize his career. It wouldn't hurt for the Saints to give Derek Carr a little more protection. Becton could be that guy.