2-Time Super Bowl Champ Is Rooting For Saints QB Tyler Shough
It sounds like Tyler Shough already has some fans around the National Football League.
Shough has been a part of the New Orleans Saints' organization for just a few months, but he's already doing the little things right. Shough impressed in mandatory minicamp and OTAs and has now been practicing on his own time with playmakers from the team in order to get ready for training camp.
The second-round pick also has impressed two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, as shared by The Times-Picayune's Matthew Paras.
"Every day is going to be a learning opportunity for him," Eli Manning said. “But I think he’ll have a great chance to get in there and I’ll be rooting for him."
Eli wasn't the only Manning brother that was impressed by Shough.
"I saw him last night talking to five, six quarterbacks about what he's learned in his first you know, minicamp and OTAs with the Saints and these guys can apply that to their situation so it says a lot about him," Peyton Manning said.
The Saints are in the middle of a quarterback competition right now and it's not even clear if Shough will end up winning the starting job. No matter what happens, he has turned heads at the very least. New Orleans is fortunate to have the young signal-caller on its hands. It seems like he has a good head on his shoulders and fans are going to love him for years to come.
