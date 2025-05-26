3 Last-Second Star Targets For Saints
The New Orleans Saints certainly are viewed as underdogs across the league heading into the 2025 National Football League season.
There isn't a lot of positive buzz around the team heading into the campaign. There should be more, but the Saints are widely projected to be among the worst teams in the NFC. This likely is because of the five-win season last year, but a good chunk of the roster is back, Kellen Moore is an exciting new head coach, and the team is much healthier.
The Saints could surprise people in 2025, especially if they make another move or two in free agency.
Here are three last-second players the Saints should target:
Wide Receiver Keenan Allen - Chicago Bears
This one is the easiest and most obvious. Moore has experience coaching Allen and he's still available in free agency. The Saints have a young quarterback room and Allen would give the team another reliable pass-catcher.
EDGE Matthew Judon - Atlanta Falcons
Judon would arguably be the team's best pass rusher from the jump if he were to sign with the Saints. He spent the 2024 season in the division with the Atlanta Falcons and is just a few years removed from a 15 1/2 sack season with the New England Patriots.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore - Minnnesota Vikings
The Saints have a hole at cornerback and Gilmore is one of the best in recent memory. At this point in his career he wouldn't cost much.
More NFL: Tyler Shough Or Spencer Rattler? Saints Star Addresses QB Competition