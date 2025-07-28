49ers Sign Ex-Saints CB, 9-Year NFL Veteran
The San Francisco 49ers reportedly landed a former member of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Former Saints cornerback Eli Apple was still available in free agency after spending the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in four games and had two tackles, one pass defended, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 40 percent completion rate in five targets.
Now, he’s signing with the 49ers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
"Veteran cornerback Eli Apple is signing a one-year deal with the 49ers, per Kevin Conner at Universal Sports Management," Schefter said.
Apple is a nine-year National Football League veteran. He began his NFL career with the New York Giants in 2016 after being drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the No. 10 overall pick. Apple spent his first two full seasons in New York before being traded to the Saints during the 2018 season. Apple spent the entire 2019 season in New Orleans and then signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency after it ended.
Apple started 25 games for the Saints across two seasons and had two interceptions, 13 passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 110 total tackles.
Now, he'll join a 49ers team that lost some depth in the secondary this offseason. For example, former 49ers corner Charvarius Ward left the franchise to sign with the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints will face off against their old friend in Week 2 this upcoming season.