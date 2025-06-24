Analyst Issues One-Word Saints Take
The New Orleans Saints still have some work to do, but it has been a solid offseason overall.
New Orleans fixed some of its salary cap issues, drafted an exciting new quarterback, brought in Kellen Moore to be the team's head coach, and minimized overall roster turnover. While this is the case, perception around the team isn't as positive nationally.
The Saints are coming off a last place finish and some have argued that the Saints are in a worst position now than they were in at the end of the 2024 season. There is still time left in the offseason, though. While this is the case, FOX Sports NFL reporter Ben Arthur had one word to say about the Saints' offseason so far: "Unfilled."
"New Orleans Saints: Unfilled," Arthur said. "In the wake of Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints have a big void at QB1. Second-round rookie Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are the front-runners to succeed Carr, with the injured Jake Haener also in the mix."
Shough was the third quarterback taken off the board because Moore and the Saints overall clearly saw something in him. He isn't your typical quarterback prospect. He's 25 years old and will turn 26 years old in September. That's pretty rare for a rookie coming into the league out of college. The uncertainty with the quarterback competition has sparked a lot of negative buzz already. While this is the case, there is talent on this roster.