Anonymous Executive Sheds Light On Saints' Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints are a team that can surprise people in 2025.
New Orleans has dependable, veteran options all throughout the rosterand some exciting, young talent on the way after the 2025 National Football League Draft. The guy who has been talked about the most, obviously is quarterback Tyler Shough. But, what do people around the league think about the team's pick?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column on Wednesday in which he dug into each team's draft strategy with intel from executives across the league. For the Saints, Shough got a lot of positive buzz.
"An AFC exec said of second-round quarterback Tyler Shough: 'He was a hot name Day 2. Sounds like he would have gone pretty quickly if not for New Orleans. He's got some of what [new head coach] Kellen Moore (likes), intelligence at the position, good makeup. Will need to improve his accuracy at the next level,'" Fowler shared."
He's been talked about a lot and there's more buzz about him seemingly each day. The Saints entered the draft with questions at quarterback and responded by taking the guy with the most experience in the draft class. Shough played seven years in college and already has dealt with a lot, thanks in large part to injuries. He was healthy in 2024 and had the best year of his college career. Hopefully, he will be able to carry that over to New Orleans in 2025.
