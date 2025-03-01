Ashton Jeanty Reveals Thoughts On Possibly Joining Saints
The New Orleans Saints have the No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft. Could they use it on a generational offensive talent?
The Saints brought in Kellen Moore to be the team's head coach and it doesn't sound like the team is going to rebuild. It recently was shared that the Saints aren't planning to move on from Derek Carr this offseason.
New Orleans does have some serious offensive talent, but the No, 9 pick could be a good way to add even more. One player who is going to be interesting to follow is Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty. He had one of the most dominant college football seasons in history in 2024. Jeanty had 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns.
Would be interested in the Saints? He shared his thoughts on New Orleans at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"It would be dope," Jeanty said. "I mean growing up watching Alvin Kamara play and taking some things from his game. I think we're very similar in our contact balance. And then you know Kellen Moore being a former Boise State Bronco, That would be a great opportunity."
The NFL Draft will be here in April so we'll still have to wait a little bit, but this would be a great move. A Saints offense with Carr, Kamara, Jeanty, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed could be dominant. Hopefully, he's available at No. 9.
