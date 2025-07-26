Beloved Saints QB Among Top Trade Candidates
Could a former member of the New Orleans Saints hit the trade block before the 2025 National Football League season comes around?
Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker shared a list of the top 15 training camp trade candidates and had former Saints fan-favorite Jameis Winston on his list.
"QB Jameis Winston, New York Giants," Locker said. "After spending the start of his NFL career as the Buccaneers’ primary signal-caller, Winston is deep into his second act as a journeyman backup. That road may include another stop soon. While with the Browns in 2024, Winston tallied a 69.5 PFF passing grade with 11 big-time throws and 18 turnover-worthy plays.
"The 31-year-old displayed that he’s still capable of slinging the ball at a high level in spurts, producing 82.0-plus PFF passing grades against the Steelers and Bengals last year. The Giants are likely to start either Russell Wilson or first-round pick Jaxson Dart, leaving Winston as the team’s presumptive QB3. New York could keep the former first overall pick in that role, but Winston figures to be most teams’ top trade target when a quarterback injury inevitably happens."
Winston currently is a member of the New York Giants where the quarterback room is full. Right now, it has Winston, Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito. There was chatter earlier in the offseason about the possibility of New Orleans going out and landing someone like Winston to add a veteran to the young QB room. That type of move certainly would help take the vibes with the franchise to another level.
