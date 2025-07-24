Saints News Network

Brandin Cooks Throws Punch During Saints Training Camp Fight

Juices are flowing at Saints camp!

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) during receiver drills during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) during receiver drills during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
New Orleans Saints training camp is exploding with competitive energy.

Between vicious position battles and the pressure to impress a new coaching staff, Saints players are locked in and ready to go to war.

It even appears that emotions are reaching a boiling point, as a fight reportedly broke out at Saints camp on Thursday. Per multiple report, the scuffle — which was quickly diffused — involved Brandin Cooks throwing a punch.

Here’s what multiple Saints reporters with boots on the ground had to say about the fight:

ESPN’s Katherine Terrell:

“There was just a big scrum at practice with Cooks in the middle of it. Looked like nobody got kicked out of practice because of it.”

NOLA.com’s Matthew Paras:

“Brandin Cooks just threw a full on punch and a fracas ensued. Not sure who it was on.”

LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson:

“Brandin Cooks just got into a squabble with a couple Saints defenders. Then all the defense got involved and it eventually got broken up.” Jackson later added

“Sounds like it started between Cooks and Alontae Taylor and then quickly grew from there. Taylor’s helmet came off in the scuffle. Diffused pretty fast though.”

Cooks, 31, signed a two-year, $13 million deal with the Saints on March 21. It was a full circle moment for Cooks, who was drafted by the Saints in 2014 but has since played for four other teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

It sounds like Cooks is ready for the season to start!

