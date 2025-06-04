Browns Quietly Brought Ex-Saints RB In For Visit
The Cleveland Browns reportedly are showing some interest in a former member of the New Orleans Saints.
Running back Jordan Mims spent the last two years with the Saints. He appeared in two games as a rookie in 2023 and then 11 games last year. In 2024, he tallied 70 rushing yards on 20 attempts and 71 receiving yards on 12 receptions.
Mims joined the Saints on the practice squad in 2023 and has been with the team in various capacities since. He was waived by New Orleans in May and now is a free agent. KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported on Wednesday that the Cleveland Browns were bringing in Mims for a visit.
"Browns worked out former Saints running back Jordan Mims today, per a league source," Wilson said. "Former Fresno State standout played in every game last season for New Orleans on offense, special teams, KPRC, previous workout (New England Patriots) and (Tennessee Titans)."
Mims is just 25 years old and spent times at running back as well as on the special teams for New Orleans last year. It's unclear if a deal will happen, but it's at least clear that he has some interest on the open market.
New Orleans has some depth at running back now, especially after taking Devin Neal in the 2025 National Football League Draft. Mims seemingly didn't fit with the roster and now is looking for his next home. Will Cleveland land him?
More NFL: Saints Wasted No Time Removing Last Trace Of Derek Carr