Cam Newton Wants Saints To Make Game-Changing Move
The New Orleans Saints have a young and inexperienced quarterback room at this time.
The room features Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattle, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers. The room is young, but there's some talent there. There's going to be a quarterback competition to see who could win the job, but former National Football League Most Valuable Player Cam Newton suggested the Saints should make another addition and brought up Aaron Rodgers on "4th&1 With Cam Newton."
"It was highly favored for Rodgers to go to Pittsburgh, but Aaron Rodgers in New Orleans with the controlled environment that is a toxic winning environment for the most part, in a dome, in which he doesn't have to worry about snow, wind, or rain," Newton said. "Man, please, boy, gunslinger. Now, that's something that would make them okay. But, until they get that, I don't feel confident in that quarterback room."
Rodgers is a hot name to watch out for in free agency, but he's more likely than not going to land with either the Pittsburgh Steelers or go off into retirement. It would be nice to bring a player of his caliber into a dome with Kellen Moore leading the offense, but it was reported on Sunday that the Saints haven't had Rodgers in consideration for the franchise.
It would be nice to bring a guy like Rodgers to town, but it seems much more likely that the team will roll with someone like Shough.