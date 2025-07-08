Saints News Network

Chargers Free Agent 'Would Help' Saints, New Report Asserts

What is New Orleans waiting for?

Colin Keane

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of the 9/11 ribbon logo on the back of the helmet of Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley (63) during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of the 9/11 ribbon logo on the back of the helmet of Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley (63) during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints and a Los Angeles Chargers cornerback seem destined to join forces.

Various reports have already linked the Saints to this 25-year-old player, and The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson became the latest example of that this week.

In previewing the Saints’ 2025 season, Robinson called cornerback the “position to watch” for New Orleans and wrote the following:

“Trading stud CB Marshon Lattimore to Washington changed the nature of their secondary, as did losing CB Paulson Adebo to the Giants in free agency. Their top corner is now 22-year-old sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry, who is joined by 2025 fourth-round pick Quincy Riley, fourth-year veteran Alontae Taylor and journeyman Isaac Yiadom. Signing free agent CB Asante Samuel Jr., who is familiar with DC Brandon Staley’s system, would help.”

Samuel has a clear connection to the Saints — defensive coordinator Brandon Staley drafted Samuel when Staley was the head coach of the Chargers in 2021. You have to think that such a relationship will have Samuel strongly considering joining the Saints, even if and when superior teams (from a win-loss potential standpoint) present offers.

Samuel is currently undergoing medical evaluations for a stinger issue he suffered from in 2024. The former Florida State Seminole has been posting workout videos, indicating a return to health, and once full medical clearances are issued, he won’t be on the market for long.

The Saints should move fast on Samuel, and all indications point to them having a good shot.

More NFL: Ex-Cowboys WR Reunited With Kellen Moore On Saints Could Thrive

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for the On SI network. Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News