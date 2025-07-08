Chargers Free Agent 'Would Help' Saints, New Report Asserts
The New Orleans Saints and a Los Angeles Chargers cornerback seem destined to join forces.
Various reports have already linked the Saints to this 25-year-old player, and The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson became the latest example of that this week.
In previewing the Saints’ 2025 season, Robinson called cornerback the “position to watch” for New Orleans and wrote the following:
“Trading stud CB Marshon Lattimore to Washington changed the nature of their secondary, as did losing CB Paulson Adebo to the Giants in free agency. Their top corner is now 22-year-old sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry, who is joined by 2025 fourth-round pick Quincy Riley, fourth-year veteran Alontae Taylor and journeyman Isaac Yiadom. Signing free agent CB Asante Samuel Jr., who is familiar with DC Brandon Staley’s system, would help.”
Samuel has a clear connection to the Saints — defensive coordinator Brandon Staley drafted Samuel when Staley was the head coach of the Chargers in 2021. You have to think that such a relationship will have Samuel strongly considering joining the Saints, even if and when superior teams (from a win-loss potential standpoint) present offers.
Samuel is currently undergoing medical evaluations for a stinger issue he suffered from in 2024. The former Florida State Seminole has been posting workout videos, indicating a return to health, and once full medical clearances are issued, he won’t be on the market for long.
The Saints should move fast on Samuel, and all indications point to them having a good shot.
