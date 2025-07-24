Chris Olave Gives Statement About Saints Future
The New Orleans Saints have one of the top receivers in football and it sounds like he’s interested in sticking around.
Chris Olave was in trade rumors all offseason, but nothing came to fruition. He’s still in New Orleans and has a big season ahead if he can stay healthy.
He’s entering his fourth NFL season and with fellow wideout Garrett Wilson recently landing a long-term extension, questions have popped up about Olave’s future. He addressed the questions, per Audacy's Jeff Nowak.
"I'm not really worried about that," Olave said. "I mean, of course, I want to stay here a long time, get an extension going, but just coming off the season I had, just out for the year, I'm not really looking at it right now. I feel like I've got to prove myself to be able to get that type of money or get that type of deal, so like I said, I'm not worried about it. I know it's going to come, but just taking it day by day and try to be consistent every day to be able to stand out, to be able to make it easy on them to offer that type of deal."
Wilson cashed in with the Jets and Olave was on a similar trajectory as him through his first two seasons. Last year, the season was inpacted by the concussions suffered by Olave. If he can stay healthy in 2025, maybe we'll be talking about an extension next year.