Saints News Network

Chris Olave Gives Statement About Saints Future

The Saints caught a tough break in 2024...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have one of the top receivers in football and it sounds like he’s interested in sticking around.

Chris Olave was in trade rumors all offseason, but nothing came to fruition. He’s still in New Orleans and has a big season ahead if he can stay healthy.

He’s entering his fourth NFL season and with fellow wideout Garrett Wilson recently landing a long-term extension, questions have popped up about Olave’s future. He addressed the questions, per Audacy's Jeff Nowak.

"I'm not really worried about that," Olave said. "I mean, of course, I want to stay here a long time, get an extension going, but just coming off the season I had, just out for the year, I'm not really looking at it right now. I feel like I've got to prove myself to be able to get that type of money or get that type of deal, so like I said, I'm not worried about it. I know it's going to come, but just taking it day by day and try to be consistent every day to be able to stand out, to be able to make it easy on them to offer that type of deal."

Wilson cashed in with the Jets and Olave was on a similar trajectory as him through his first two seasons. Last year, the season was inpacted by the concussions suffered by Olave. If he can stay healthy in 2025, maybe we'll be talking about an extension next year.

More NFL: Saints QB Competition Update: Where Things Stand

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News