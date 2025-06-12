Chris Olave Set Record Straight On Saints Trade Rumors
Over the course of the offseason, New Orleans Saints star receiver surprisingly popped up in trade rumors and speculation.
New Orleans is fortunate to have one of the top, young playmakers in the game in Olave. He had 1,042 receiving yards as a rookie in 2022 on 72 catches. In 2023, he stepped it up to another level with 87 catches for 1,123 yards in his second season. Olave had high expectations for the 2024 campaign but concussions negatively impacted his season and he only was able to play in eight games.
There has been some wild speculation about the possibility of moving Olave this offseason, although it has made no sense from the beginning. He's talented but coming off a season in which he played just eight games. Why trade him when his value would technically be at its lowest? Plus, why trade your top playmaking option when there really isn't a reason to?
it has aIt has felt odd from the jump and he weighed in on the noise on Thursday, as transcribed by Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak.
"Chris Olave on being involved in trade rumors: 'It’s all rumors, man. ... Everybody trying to have something for clicks. I love it here, man. I love the front office. I love my coaches. I’m excited to be here and I want to be here forever. This is where I want to be,'" Nowak shared.
He's not going anywhere. Expect to see him on the field Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.