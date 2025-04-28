Saints News Network

Could 6-Time Pro Bowler Be Answer For Kellen Moore, Saints?

The Saints still have some room for growth...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints introduce Kellen Moore as the head coach and he addresses the media at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints introduce Kellen Moore as the head coach and he addresses the media at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are going to be a tough team to project over the next few months.

There's no doubt that there is a lot of talent with the franchise right now. New Orleans did a good job minimizing turnover and now has a potential quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough after taking him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The wide receiver room still poses a big question for the Saints. New Orleans did add a veteran this offseason in Brandin Cooks to pair with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. While this is the case, it's somewhat surprising that the Saints didn't use any of their nine NFL Draft selections on a receiver.

While this is the case, there is a guy out there in free agency who should be considered and could help. Six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen is still out there for the taking in free agency. Now that the draft is behind us, comp pick calculation wouldn't be impacted by free agent signings. Allen had 70 catches for 774 yards in 2024 with the Chicago Bears and had over 1,200 receiving yards in 2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He's now 33 years old, but clearly can still be a productive receiver. A room featuring Olave, Shaheed, Cooks, and Allen would give whoever is under center Week 1 a reliable core to throw to. Whether it's Shough or Derek Carr if he's healthy or maybe even Spencer Rattler, this would be a good move.

