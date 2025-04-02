Could Saints Afford High-Profile Former DPOY?
The New Orleans Saints still have some roster needs despite a flurry of moves in free agency.
Arguably the biggest loss for the Saints so far this offseason has been cornerback Paulson Adebo. He missed a lot of the 2024 season after injuring his leg, but there's a big hole to fill. Entering the 2024 season the Saints had Adebo and Marshon Lattimore and now neither are with the team.
New Orleans could use a new cornerback and there's a guy out there who could be an obvious fit. Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore is available in free agency. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and former National Football League Defensive Player of the Year.
He spent the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings and had one interception, nine passes defended, and 56 total tackles in 15 games played. New Orleans obviously isn't flush with an endless amount of cap space -- like the New England Patriots seemingly are -- but he's projected to land a deal just north of $5 million across one year, per Spotrac.
New Orleans likely could afford something like that but with the NFL Draft approaching it would be somewhat surprising to see any big deals ahead of that. Gilmore would give the Saints a veteran ballhawk in the secondary who absolutely could help the team, but will they make another deal?
New Orleans has been surprising already in free agency. This is the type of move that should be considered next.
More NFL: Saints' Kellen Moore Doesn't Rule Out Big Addition