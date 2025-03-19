Could Saints Afford Underrated 4-Time Pro Bowler?
The New Orleans Saints have some cap space to work with and there are still guys worth investing in on the open market.
New Orleans has been busy and re-signed Chase Young and restructured Cameron Jordan's deal. While this is the case, it could never hurt to add even more solid pass rushers. You can never have too much. One guy who is available and should be considered by the Saints is four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon.
Judon spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons and had 5.5 sacks in 17 games. That's solid, but he was even better with the New England Patriots. In 2023, he only appeared in four games and had four sacks. The year before he had 15.5 sacks in 17 games with the Patriots. He also logged 12.5 sacks in 2021 with New England.
Judon hasn't gotten any buzz this offseason, but he could be a veteran worth investing in thanks to his high upside. He's projected to land a two-year deal worth over $8 million. That's a deal the Saints likely could afford. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shared on Wednesday that the Saints have roughly $30 million in cap space.
They will have to use some of that after the upcoming NFL Draft, but Judon is someone who likely could be within budget and help take the defense to an even higher level. There doesn't seem to be much of a downside to a move like this even if they already have some pass rushers in the building.
