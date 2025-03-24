Could Saints Have Blockbuster Trade Up Their Sleeve?
The New Orleans Saints have a quarterback in place for the 2025 National Football League season.
Derek Carr is going to be the team's quarterback unless something shocking happens. Recently, one guy who has had some intriguing buzz is Miami phenom Cam Ward. He's expected to be the top quarterback in this draft class and even could be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
He recently shared that his "dream" would be to play for the Saints but New Orleans currently has the No. 9 pick.
"I loved watching Drew Brees and (receiver Marques) Colston out there,” Ward said. “It would be a dream of mine to play for them, if I get a chance someday. But that’s not really my focus right now."
If the Saints want Ward, they would surely have to move up in the draft. There's no way to know right now if that's going to happen, but the front office, including Kellen Moore, was at least in attendance at Miami's pro day on Monday, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Saints sent pretty much everyone to Miami for pro day today. Jeff Ireland and Kellen Moore among them." Underhill said.
Bringing Ward to town is a fun idea, although as of this moment very unlikely. The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. If the Saints want Ward, they would have to give up a king's ransom.
