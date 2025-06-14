Could Saints Weapon Actually Surpass Alvin Kamara?
The New Orleans Saints have some talent in the running back room led by Alvin Kamara.
He's been one of the most dynamic backs in the National Football League over the last eight seasons. Kamara played in 14 games last season and thrived. He had a career-high 950 rushing yards and 543 receiving yards. Kamara had eight total touchdowns.
Kamara is just 29 years old and appears poised for another huge year in a Kellen Moore-led offense, but Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke had an interesting prediction. He did a profile on fellow running back Kendre Miller and said there's a possibility that he actually passes Kamara and has more rushing yards in 2025.
"Bottom line, "Jahnke said. "Kendre Miller is more high-risk, high-reward than the usual running back. There is at least a possibility Miller can lead the team in rushing yards even if Alvin Kamara stays healthy the entire season. However, Miller also has an extensive injury history over a short NFL career, and it’s possible someone else wins the backup job in New Orleans."
Now that certainly would be surprising. Last year, Miller had 148 rushing yards in six games played. He only had 39 rushing attempts. It seems pretty unlikely that he will be the leading rusher on the Saints in 2025. Especially, after New Orleans signed Cam Akers and also drafted Devin Neal. But, there's at least some positive buzz for Miller heading into the 2025 season.