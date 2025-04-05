Deion Sanders Takes Stance On Saints-Shedeur Sanders Rumors
Will the New Orleans Saints make a big-time move at the quarterback position?
Derek Carr will start in 2025, but there’s been a lot of buzz recently about guys that could be considered in the upcoming National Football League Draft. The most interesting guy most certainly is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders has all of the talent in the world. He shined for Colorado in 2024 and finished the year with a 74 percent completion percentage, 4,134 passing yards, and 37 touchdown passes.
He’s going to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the upcoming draft and likely with the second signal caller off the board.
Recently, there’s been chatter linking Sanders to the Saints although it hasn’t seemed likely by any means. While this is the case, his dad Deion Sanders shared some very interesting comments about the two, as shared by "Saints Block Party Podcast."
"I like the colors," Sanders said while donning Colorado attire which has a similar color scheme. "I like their colors. I like their city. I like their food. I like the people. I like the possibilities."
Now that’s fun. For the Saints to get him they either will need to trade up or hope that he drops all the way down to No. 9. The Saints have Carr but it wouldn't hurt to get a long-term option like Sanders. We will find out in roughly three weeks and it can't come soon enough.
