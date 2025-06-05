Saints News Network

Derek Carr Addresses Rumors Of Potential Saints Return

Will the former Saints QB make a return?

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints lost veteran quarterback Derek Carr this offseason to retirement in a somewhat surprising move.

Carr playing 11 seasons in the National Football League with the Saints and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He's just 34 years old and opted to hang up his cleats after an offseason full of chatter about his injured shoulder. Unsurprisingly, his sudden retirement announcement led some to wonder if it would stick.

Carr is on the younger side for quarterbacks and so what about a year from now if he's healthy or the right job opens up?

He was asked about the possibility by his agent and he made it sound pretty clear that he's not interested in some sort of return in an interview with David Rumsey of Front Office Sports.

"My agent literally texted me a few days ago and he said, ‘Hey, just checking it in. How’s everything? You still feel comfortable with the decision?’ And I sent him a picture of me on the beach with my two kids playing. And I said, ‘This beats an OTA any day.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I thought so,’” Carr said. “So, I’m doing great and have thoroughly enjoyed being home."

Well, there you have it. It doesn't sound like Carr is coming back anytime soon with the Saints, or any team for that matter. New Orleans officially placed him on the reserve/retired list this week and it certainly seems like his playing days are over.

