Derek Carr Breaks Silence On Shocking Saints Retirement
The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback room is extremely young right now.
This is because former Saints quarterback Derek Carr surprisingly announced his retirement from the National Football League after 11 years with New Orleans and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.
He talked about his retirement and the decision to walk away from millions of dollars from the Saints in an interview with David Rumsey of Front Office Sports.
"That part was tough because I didn’t want to have surgery and just sit there and—it sounds crazy but—just take the Saints money,” Carr said. "I never played just for the money,” he said. “I had a whole bunch of people tell me how crazy I was, and ‘Man, I would never have done that.’ That’s all cool, but I’ve gained all these things that the world has to offer, and it doesn’t really do anything for your heart. I knew my heart was at peace, and that’s really all that mattered."
The Saints now have a quarterback room full with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers. The Saints have a quarterback competition on their hands and will have to figure out a way forward now without Carr in the fold.
It sounds like things worked out for both sides. New Orleans still has questions, but Shough could be an answer for the future. Carr has had some rough injury luck and still got a good chunk of change from New Orleans. Hopefully, he continues to find success in whatever he does next.