Derek Carr Era With Saints Officially Is Over
It’s been an odd couple of years for the New Orleans Saints but, the Derek Carr era right now officially is over.
Derek Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with New Orleans ahead of the 2023 season. The first year in New Orleans wasn't too crazy. He started all 17 games for the Saints and the team went 9-8. Carr threw 25 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions over that stretch.
In 2024, he only was able to play in 10 games due to injuries and went 5-5 over that stretch while throwing 15 touchdown passes to five interceptions.
He has been one of the most talked-about guys of the offseason because it wasn't initially clear if the would be back in 2025. The Saints had an out in his deal but opted to restructure it to keep him around. That didn't last long, though. It was reported that Carr was dealing with a shoulder injury and he eventually announced his retirement from the National Football League.
The Saints officially made the move to place him on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, as shown on the NFL's official transaction wire.
Carr officially finished his career after playing in 169 total games with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and the Saints. He went 77-92 as a starter, racked up four Pro Bowl nods, and racked up 257 passing touchdowns over 11 years.
There has been speculation that he could come out of retirement at some point, but there isn't anything concrete to that.
