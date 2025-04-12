Derek Carr's Injury Didn't Shock Saints As Much As Fans
The New Orleans Saints' whole situation changed on Friday.
One big move the team made obviously was opting to restructure Derek Carr's deal and roll with him for another year. The team made that decision and it has been met with some a somewhat split audience. Some have loved the move, while others felt the opposite.
Well, now everything has changed. It was reported on Friday that Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that could impact his availability to play in 2025. This came as a pretty big shock on Friday. There hadn't been hints of it out there in the media until Friday. Unsurprisingly, social media went off quickly afterward thanks in part to the shock.
While this is the case, The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared on Friday that the news "did not come as a surprise" to the Saints.
"Derek Carr’s shoulder development did not come as a surprise to the Saints," Russini said. "Surgery is being contemplated as both sides analyze next steps for player and franchise. Carr carries a $20.4M cap hit in 2025."
We'll see what happens with Carr in the 2025 season but this is a pretty big update. His future with the franchise already has been in question beyond the 2025 season, but now everything is up in the air. It's an interesting time to follow the Saints.
New Orleans' moves throughout the offseason have been a clear sign that the teams to try to compete at the very least. But, now this bombshell has been dropped.