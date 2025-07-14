Do Saints Have Problem On Their Hands?
The New Orleans Saints are 10 days away from kicking off training camp action.
New Orleans will begin training camp on July 23rd and 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough still hasn't signed a deal yet. As of writing, only two 2025 second-round picks have signed deals. Carson Schwesinger of the Cleveland Browns and Jayden Higgins of the Houston Texans signed fully-guaranteed deals and since then other second-rounders haven't signed yet as the market is in a tricky spot.
Schwesinger and Higgins landed fully-guaranteed deals which broke the mold for a typical second-rounder. Now, the others in the 2025 draft seem to be holding out for the same. Neither side -- teams and rookies -- have budged yet.
It has been reported that Los Angeles Chargers second-rounder Tre Harris is officially a holdout, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The deadline for Chargers rookies to report is upon us and second round WR Tre Harris is officially a holdout, sources say," Rapoport said. "With 30 of the 32 second-round picks unsigned because of a disagreement over guaranteed money, Harris makes the first official stand."
Shough is going to be worth watching closely over the next week or so. He has said and done everything right so far, but it seems as though a trend is emerging in the NFL right now and it's going to be interesting to see if this leads to more second-rounders holding out.
New Orleans may not have a problem yet, but this is worth watching.
