Drew Brees Compared Tyler Shough To Saints Fan-Favorite
The New Orleans Saints' fanbase has an exciting, new quarterback to get behind.
New Orleans took former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. There's been a lot of praise for Shough since being selected. With Derek Carr hanging up his cleats and retiring, a quarterback competition is going to be underway featuring Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers.
It's going to be interesting to see how everything plays out in OTA and training camp, but Shough at least has caught Drew Brees' eye, as shared in a video on social media by WDSU-TV's Sharief Ishaq.
"I think he's big, strong, tough standing there and delivering the ball and taking shots," Brees said. "Had three season-ending injuries in college. Honestly, a lot of similarities to Taysom Hill. Taysom Hill was one of these guys coming out of college who spent four or five years in college and had some major injuries but man, whenever he played, he played really, really well. Obviously, we know what he's meant to the team. When he came in and played the quarterback position, he did it so well.
"Look, we'll see how this thing shakes out. I'm not giving anybody the job right now. I know we went out and drafted Tyler Shough in the second round, but I'm sure Haener and Rattler have something to say about that. Competitions bring out the best in everybody. I'm sure (Kellen Moore's) excited to poll these guys."