Drew Brees Honors Saints Legend With Heartfelt Message
After 12 years in the National Football League, New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead announced his retirement on Saturday.
He was a five-time Pro Bowler and spent the first nine years of his illustrious career as a member of the Saints. He spent the final three seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins. Now, he's going to go off into his next career after a fantastic playing career.
Fellow Saints legend Drew Brees shared a heartfelt message honoring his former teammate on Saturday, as shared by NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Twelve amazing years in the NFL," Brees said. "A mainstay wherever he went. I'll never forget the day he showed up in our locker room in 2013. He didn't start off that year as the starter, but it became evident very quickly that this guy was not only going to be a starting left tackle for us for a very long time, but he was going to be a leader in our locker room, he was going to be a leader in the huddle, and he was going to be a leader throughout the league.
"He's exemplified what it takes to be a champion in this league and with his teams for a very long time. What's become more and more evident to me when people ask me about my time in the league and they ask me questions about leadership and teamwork...Leaders make those around them better."
He had a wonderful career and will be missed,
