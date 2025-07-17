Drew Brees Return? Exciting News Arrives For Saints Fans
Exciting news has surfaced for fans of New Orleans Saints icon and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees.
Per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, Brees is set to return to the broadcast booth for one of Netflix’s 2025 NFL Christmas Day games. After a brief stint at NBC covering NFL and Notre Dame football, Brees’ contract wasn’t renewed, surprising many fans who appreciated his insightful commentary.
Brees has a unique perspective gained from his 20-year Hall of Fame-worthy career as a quarterback. In a recent Super Bowl radio row interview with CNBC, Brees shared his passion for his new career (per LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson).
“There’s a depth of knowledge from playing that position for so long that allows me to break down plays and explain the ‘why’ behind them,” Brees said, per Jackson. “With the right opportunity, I’d love to get back to it.”
Netflix is giving Brees that chance with its Christmas Day NFL lineup. The festive schedule features two divisional clashes: the Dallas Cowboys facing the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Detroit Lions taking on the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET. Brees will add his veteran expertise on the mic to these high-stakes matchups.
Meanwhile, Brees’ lasting shadow looms large in the Saints’ locker room. The last time New Orleans made the postseason was in 2020, Brees’ final NFL season. As Brees continues to dive into his new passion, the Saints will continue to look for a new chapter that they haven’t found since his exit from the gridiron.