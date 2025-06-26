ESPN Insider Predicts Saints Week 1 Starting QB
There are a lot of question marks around the New Orleans Saints right now that won’t be answered until the team determines the winner of the ongoing quarterback competition.
Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener are the main players in the competition. Shough is the newest member of the franchise among these three. He was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Rattler and Haener both saw some time last year when Derek Carr was injured.
Haener was injured during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp leaving plenty of opportunities on the table for Shough and Rattler. They both have impressed. So, who will be the guy when New Orleans faces the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1?
ESPN’s Field Yates predicted this offseason that Shough will be the guy.
"No. 1. Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints (No. 40)," Yates said. "Derek Carr retiring from football means the Saints will go into training camp with a quarterback competition. And I believe Shough will beat out Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for the starting job.
"Now, the Saints' roster might not be set up for the immediate success of a rookie quarterback, but they will likely give Shough every chance to show he can become their long-term fixture under center. Shough's arm talent, ability to read the defense and mobility are the foundation of an impressive skill set. He threw 23 touchdown passes last season and has 32 career starts under his belt."
Who will end up being the guy for New Orleans?
