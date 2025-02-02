ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Floats Intriguing Combo For Saints: 'Strong Fit'
The New Orleans Saints have a long few months ahead of them.
New Orleans is coming off a last-place finish in the NFC South at 5-12. The Saints have the least cap space in the league right now and have an opening at head coach. Lately, there's been rumors that the team is interested in Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
If the Saints want to bring Moore to town, they can't officially do so until after the Super Bowl. It has been reported that the two sides will speak again after the Super Bowl.
Moore is an offensive whiz and he has had success everywhere he's gone to this point. It would be phenomenal to bring him to town.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky made an intriguing observation about what the team could do to solve the head coach and quarterback question marks.
"Kyle McCord and Kellen Moore seem like a strong fit," Orlovsky said.
McCord played for Syracuse this season after three years at Ohio State. He looked like a star in 2024 and finished the season with 4,779 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes in just 13 games. He averaged an eye-popping 367.6 passing yards per game. He may not necessarily need to be taken with the Saints' first-round pick at No. 9, but could be a very intriguing fit.
If the Saints could bring Moore into town, giving him a quarterback like McCord could be a very fun long-term pairing.
