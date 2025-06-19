Ex-Eagles, Chiefs QB Called Option For Saints
Should the New Orleans Saints look to add a veteran quarterback before the 2025 National Football League season gets here?
This is a topic that has been touched upon a lot and likely will continue to do so until training camp gets here. The Saints have one of the youngest quarterback rooms in the league with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers.
Saints Wire's Bob Rose shared a column discussing free agents who could help at various positions. For quarterback, Rose mentioned veteran quarterback Carson Wentz.
"Quarterback," Rose said. "Teddy Bridgewater (32). Carson Wentz (32). Tyler Huntley (27). Wisely, the Saints seem content on seeing how quickly rookie Tyler Shough and second-year Spencer Rattler develop. If both struggle through the early portions of camp and preseason, Moore and the Saints may want to bring in a quality veteran backup. Situations that bear watching are Jameis Winston with the Giants or Kenny Pickett with Cleveland. New Orleans won't trade any draft capital for a quarterback but could be willing to sign a veteran if Shough and Rattler don't develop as quickly as hoped."
Wentz is a nine-year National Football League veteran who is a former Pro Bowler and even an MVP candidate. That was the case with the Philadelphia Eagles but he has transitioned into more of a depth player since then. He spent the 2024 season backing up Patrick Mahomes as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
More NFL: Saints 1st Rounder Has Chance To Flip The Narrative