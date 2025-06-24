Ex-Saints Derek Carr, Klint Kubiak 'Struggled' To Face Adversity, Writer Says
How will the New Orleans Saints’ offense be different in 2025?
New Orleans has a new head coaching situation now with Kellen Moore at the helm after coming over from the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Along with Moore, the Saints will also have a new offensive coordinator in Doug Nussmeier, replacing Klint Kubiak.
Moving on from Kubiak will be an upgrade for the Saints, according to LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson.
“The Saints were not explosive in the passing game, right?” Jackson said during a recent episode of the Locked On Saints podcast, referring to the 2024 iteration of the team.
“Klint Kubiak’s passing game was excellent the first two weeks, but then things kind of had to start … getting dialed back. You started losing time in the pocket, quarterback injuries, skill position player injuries, and then … the Saints couldn't really get their passing game going.”
“Kubiak, much like Derek Carr, was very good in his position when the conditions were absolutely perfect, but both — as they consistently have throughout their careers — struggled when it came to things not necessarily being perfect in facing some adversity.”
“(Managing) adversity and being able to adjust, I think, will help (in 2025).”
Ouch. While Jackson may have been throwing shade at Kubiak and Carr in one sentence, the results speak for themselves.
The Saints have a fresh start entering 2025 with Moore and Nussmeier, and New Orleans fans are hoping this will result in a more productive — and explosive — offense.
