Ex-Saints RB Quietly Left New Orleans For Titans
Another former member of the New Orleans Saints has found a new home and this time it is with the Tennessee Titans.
Former Saints running back Jordan Mims spent the last two years in New Orleans and has been available this offseason. That isn't the case any longer as he reporteldy is joining the Tennessee Titans, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Source: The Titans are adding depth to their backfield, agreeing on a 2-year deal with RB Jordan Mims," Schultz said. "The former Fresno State standout was with the #Saints the last two years."
Mims played 13 games for the Saints over the last two years. He came to town as a highly-touted undrafted free agent out of Fresno State and didn't get too many opportunities in town. He played just two games as a rookie. Last year, he played 11 and had 20 carries for 70 yards. He also had 12 catches for 71 yards. He spent some time on the special teams as well.
Now, he'll get a chance to show what he can do over in Tennessee. This is a guy with talent. In his final year at Fresno State, he had 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He hasn't gotten that same opportunity in the NFL yet, but he's someone that can help a team and now the Titans will give him a shot. Hopefully, everything works out for him over in Tennessee despite not getting much time in New Orleans.