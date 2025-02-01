Saints News Network

Falcons Urged To 'Prioritize' Signing Saints 25-Year-Old Pro Bowler

Will the Saints find a way to bring him back in 2025?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmet on the sidelines before game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmet on the sidelines before game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints made a few solid moves ahead of the 2024 season.

One player the Saints brought in was former Pro Bowler Chase Young. He was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the Saints were able to sign him to a one-year deal. Young was solid for New Orleans all season and finished the campaign with 5.5 sacks and a career-high 21 quarterback hits. Before this season, his previous career-high was 15.

Young is just 25 years old and it would be great to have him back, but he could end up cashing in this offseason. He's going to be a free agent and any team looking for a boost on the edge with plenty of upside should be looking into him right now.

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani made a list of one player each team should "prioritize" in free agency and suggested Young would be a fit with the Atlanta Falcons.

"Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Chase Young," Dajani said. "In his one season with the Saints, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year recorded 5.5 sacks and a career-high 21 QB hits. Young registered 47 hurries and 66 pressures, according to PFF, which both ranked inside the top seven among pass rushers. Young is worth a multi-year deal, and shouldn't come too expensive for the Falcons."

Atlanta is another team that didn't quite have the season it wanted to have in 2024. The Falcons will be looking to improve their defense for sure this offseason. Could that involve the young Saints defender?

More NFL: Saints Assistant Coach Derrick Foster Interviews For Cowboys Opening, Per Report

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News