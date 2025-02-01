Falcons Urged To 'Prioritize' Signing Saints 25-Year-Old Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints made a few solid moves ahead of the 2024 season.
One player the Saints brought in was former Pro Bowler Chase Young. He was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the Saints were able to sign him to a one-year deal. Young was solid for New Orleans all season and finished the campaign with 5.5 sacks and a career-high 21 quarterback hits. Before this season, his previous career-high was 15.
Young is just 25 years old and it would be great to have him back, but he could end up cashing in this offseason. He's going to be a free agent and any team looking for a boost on the edge with plenty of upside should be looking into him right now.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani made a list of one player each team should "prioritize" in free agency and suggested Young would be a fit with the Atlanta Falcons.
"Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Chase Young," Dajani said. "In his one season with the Saints, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year recorded 5.5 sacks and a career-high 21 QB hits. Young registered 47 hurries and 66 pressures, according to PFF, which both ranked inside the top seven among pass rushers. Young is worth a multi-year deal, and shouldn't come too expensive for the Falcons."
Atlanta is another team that didn't quite have the season it wanted to have in 2024. The Falcons will be looking to improve their defense for sure this offseason. Could that involve the young Saints defender?
More NFL: Saints Assistant Coach Derrick Foster Interviews For Cowboys Opening, Per Report