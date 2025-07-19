How Saints Avoided Controversy, Signed QB Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints can reportedly put some of the drama of the offseason behind it.
New Orleans was one — of many teams — who hadn’t signed its 2025 second-round pick as players started landing fully-guaranteed deals. It’s a conversation and trend that seemingly doesn’t impact the team itself too much, but is positive for the players.
The market to sign second-rounders stalled, but intensified this week. The Saints continued to wait around to get a deal done, which was talked about even more because New Orleans’ second-round pick is Tyler Shough who has a chance to be the team’s starting quarterback this season.
There’s no reason to mess around with that and the team isn’t. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Saints have agreed to a four-year, fully-guaranteed deal with the young signal-caller.
"New Orleans Saints and QB Tyler Shough reached agreement today on a fully-guaranteed $10.795 contract, per Erik Burkhardt of Roc Nation Sports," Schefter said. "At pick No. 40, Shough is the last player selected in the 2025 draft to secure a fully-guaranteed deal.
"The contract also includes annual Roster Bonus structure whereby Shough receives the majority of his compensation each year during the first week of training camp."
Now, the drama is done and training camp will soon kick off. The Saints have a quarterback competition on their hands and it starts with Shough and Spencer Rattler. The business stuff is done and the football can speak for itself now.
