Insider Makes Statement On Saints' Tyler Shough Situation
The New Orleans Saints have a decision to make still but it’s starting to get more and more obvious.
New Orleans still hasn’t signed second-round pick Tyler Shough as a trend has popped up with second-rounders landing fully-guaranteed deals. The trend started with two guys but created a firestorm. Second-round picks across the league have been waiting to see what would happen. Now, training camps are just about to kick off.
We started to see a flurry of second-round picks start to sign deals this week but Tyler Shough is still un-signed as of writing. Clearly, the Saints need to get that deal done and NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill said it doesn't make sense to fight against the fully-guaranteed deal at this point.
"At this point, it wouldn't make much sense for the Saints to fight over an additional guarantee that ends up amounting to less than 10 percent of the total value of his contract," Underhill said. "Just get Tyler Shough signed and get him in camp."
At this point, the Saints need to find a way to get a deal done quickly. The Saints are going to kick off training camp and have a quarterback competition on their hands. Shough is someone who realistically could play a huge role in 2025. They need him under contract and it will happen in the near future. Around the league, things have started to work out for the second rounders. Will Shough be next?