Insider Reveals Why Saints Lost $45 Million Sweepstakes
The New Orleans Saints tried their best but missed out on one of the top available playmakers in free agency.
New Orleans was in the mix for former Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Although the Saints were involved, Kupp ended up signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared the Seahawks were able to win the sweepstakes because they sold Kupp on the idea of returning home and pairing him with Sam Darnold.
"Breaking: The Seahawks are signing former #Rams All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp, multiple sources tell NFL on Fox," Schultz said, "The NFL’s 2021 Offensive Player of the Year will be catching passes from Sam Darnold.
"There were a variety of teams in the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes — including the (Denver Broncos), Saints, (Green Bay Packers), and (New England Patriots) — but the Seahawks sold Kupp on a return home (he’s from Yakima, 3 hours away) and being a key focal point of a new-look offense with Sam Darnold."
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the contract details for Kupp.
"Comp update: Cooper Kupp and the Seahawks reached agreement on a three-year, $45 million deal, per source," Schefter said.
The Saints absolutely could use another receiver in the mix for Derek Carr and the new-look Kellen Moore-led offense. Kupp would've been great, but the draw of returning home seemingly was too much for the Saints to overcome in free agency.
