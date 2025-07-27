Insider Sheds Light On Tyler Shough, Saints QB Battle
Will New Orleans Saints rookie Tyler Shough win the starting quarterback job?
Who knows at this point. The team has given no indication, other than the fact that the job is open for whoever wins the competition. It could be Shough, but it also could be Spencer Rattler or Jake Haener.
It's too early to know, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave the latest on the rookie.
"Let's start with Tyler Shough, first of all," Rapoport said. "The New Orleans Saints spent all of this time scouting him and eventually drafted him. There's a lot to like, but you're never quite sure what you're going to get. So, talking to some of the coaches here, the most important thing for Shough is he made of the right stuff. Guys like him, guys follow him. He's in early, he stays late, the mental part he's really good at. How will he play? We don't know.
"A lot of times, dropping a rookie quarterback in there can go really fast. Not every rookie quarterback is ready for that, even someone as experienced as him. At least, they like what they got. Now, there's no timetable for a quarterback competition. It sounds like the kind of thing that's going to play itself out on the field. The right quarterback will emerge and the coaches will acknowledge that. That will be the start of it. Right now, it has been basically rotating each guy and giving each a shot."
