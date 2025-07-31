Juwan Johnson Injury, Return Timeline Revealed For Saints
The New Orleans Saints had some injuries pop up on Wednesday, including to tight end Juwan Johnson.
Johnson had a great year in 2024 and opted to re-sign with the Saints. Unfortunately, he was forced out of action on Wednesday. Initially, it wasn’t revealed what knocked Johnson out of practice. NFL insider Jordan Schultz took to social media on Wednesday and shared that it's a groin injury that knocked Johnson out of practice.
"Sources: Saints TE Juwan Johnson left practice today with a groin injury, but my understanding is it’s not considered serious. He’s expected to miss a few days at most," Schultz said. "Johnson signed a 3-year, $30.75M deal this offseason and is poised to be a big part of Kellen Moore’s offense."
NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill also noted that Johnson appears to have avoided any serious injury in the process.
"Juwan Johnson avoided major injury, per source. Expected to miss a few days, but shouldn't be too bad," Underhill said.
It's positive to hear that Johnson avoided anything serious and should return over the next few days. While this is the case, the Saints' tight end depth is thin and this is an example showing that the Saints are one more injury away from a potential disaster. Recently, the Saints brought Noah Fant in for a visit. It would absolutely make sense to sign him or another tight end just in case something like this pops up again in the near future.