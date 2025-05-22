Kellen Moore Gives First Update On QB Competition
If you've been following along, you likely know that the New Orleans Saints are holding a quarterback competition this offseason.
Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are returning members of the organization. 2025 NFL Draft second round pick Tyler Shough is a big-name newcomer. Undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers is with the team as well.
The starting job significantly more likely than not will come down to Rattler, Haener, and Shough. Haener currently is injured, though, but will likely return for training camp.
That means that we're going to see a healthy dose of Rattler and Shough in OTAs.
Head coach Kellen Moore was asked about what he's seen so far after practice on Thursday and gave an update on the competition.
"For the most part the quarterbacks have just been rotating," Moore said. "Just kind of by the day. I don't want them to get into a...where they are always looking at who's in and who's out. Create a little bit of rhythm each day. So, (Spencer Rattler) took the (No. 1 repetitions) today. It will continue to rotate throughout the whole offseason.
This makes a lot of sense. It's May 22nd. We have a lot of offseason ahead of us. Eventually, the team will end up picking a starter but everyone is going to get a big opportunity until then. With no big-name veteran in town, the door is wide open. Who will step in and claim the role?
